Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 491 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Further Reading

