Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $7,257,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 391.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 68.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

