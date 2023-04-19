New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,477 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $94.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

