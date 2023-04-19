New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFH. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

