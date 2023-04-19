New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,082 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.