New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

