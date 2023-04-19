New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

