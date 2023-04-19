New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

