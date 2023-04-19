New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

