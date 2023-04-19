New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.23). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $905,251.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $905,251.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $41,797.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,381.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,592 shares of company stock worth $2,453,601. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

