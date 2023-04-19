New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 59.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.