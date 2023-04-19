New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.17 Million Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,791,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 161,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,960,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,925,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VGR opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $363.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

