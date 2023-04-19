New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.18 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

