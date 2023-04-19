New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.