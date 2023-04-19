New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rambus by 99.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth $202,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.79 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,263,605.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,873 shares of company stock worth $3,900,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

