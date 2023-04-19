New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 260,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 202,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AGO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading

