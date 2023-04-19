New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

