New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 311.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,181,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after buying an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,128,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NXST opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

