New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.