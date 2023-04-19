New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.52 Million Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

Andersons Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Featured Articles

