New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $62,695,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $19,161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 837,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

