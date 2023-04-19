New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $863.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

