New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,078.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $20.29.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

