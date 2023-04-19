New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.68 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,738 shares of company stock worth $2,190,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

