New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.77 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,836,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,195,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,475,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,821,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180,820 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 12,434.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,960 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Knowles stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

