New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.85 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.40%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

