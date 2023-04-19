New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OPCH stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

