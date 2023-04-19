New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Veritiv

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritiv Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $123.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.71. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.82%.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.