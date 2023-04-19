New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.