New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $333,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 891,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $333,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 891,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,640. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $879.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

