New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,100 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 16,660.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $508,427.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,178,450.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $250,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,462.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $508,427.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,178,450.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,038 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,018. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

