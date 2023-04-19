New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,967 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

