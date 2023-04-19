New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,041 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Viasat Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $651.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $291,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.