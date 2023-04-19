New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,994 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,066,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

See Also

