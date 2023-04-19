New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,872 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 272,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 48,169 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.1 %

SYNH opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

