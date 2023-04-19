New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Enova International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enova International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

