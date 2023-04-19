New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

