New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.