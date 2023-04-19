New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.