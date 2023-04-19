New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

