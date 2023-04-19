New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,431 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,173 shares of company stock valued at $41,447,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SITM stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62 and a beta of 1.87. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $234.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.