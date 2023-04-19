New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 967.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 380,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.