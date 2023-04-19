New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

