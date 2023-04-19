New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $206.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.