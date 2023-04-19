New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,177 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,588 shares of company stock worth $3,539,460 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

