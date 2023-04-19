New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 119,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mativ Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Mativ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,004.00%.
Mativ Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.
