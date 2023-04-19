New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 119,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,004.00%.

Mativ Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.