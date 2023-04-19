New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

