New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after buying an additional 182,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,162,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,910 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

