New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

PRA Group stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.