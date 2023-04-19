Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Noble Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.00. Noble Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Noble Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Noble Group Company Profile

Noble Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in management and provision of supply chain services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Gas and Power, Mining and Metals, and Corporate. The Energy segment involves in the following divisions: Energy Coal, which trades and provides supply chain and risk management services on bituminous and sub-bituminous; and Oil Liquids, which trades and offers expertise in crude oil, distillates, gasoline, naphtha, ethanol, and other refined products.

Further Reading

